Coronavirus encourages Amazon, Apple and more to expand return policies – BGR

Amazon, Apple, and other retailers are extending their return policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon's new return policies were first detected in Italy, the country most affected by the outbreak.

Other retailers have already announced extended return windows for various products.

Buying online during the coronavirus pandemic is just one of the ways that technology can help during the crisis. Ordering from home will reduce the time you need to spend outside the home, and therefore reduce the risk of becoming infected with the new virus.

Amazon is a useful resource for buying essential items and anything else you may need, and many other stores also accept online orders. In light of what is happening, it appears that most companies, including Amazon, are expanding their return policy windows because of the coronavirus.

Just because you buy things online, whether it's restaurant food or other products, doesn't mean the risk of getting COVID-19 goes away. People are still involved in the delivery process, and you still have to contact them directly or indirectly. But as long as they are avoided, keep a safe distance and practice good hygiene, ordering online is the way to go, whenever possible.

Add to that the fact that more people will order products online during the pandemic than usual, and it's easy to see why deliveries may take longer. The same could apply to returns.

Users in Italy, the country most affected by the pandemic, report that Amazon is extending its return period until May 31. According to Smart worldThe new deadline also applies to goods purchased in late January, meaning that some buyers will have up to four months to return certain types of products. Amazon recently made Prime Video available for free in Italy during the outbreak. However, it is unclear if these measures will apply to other regions of the world, and you should check your order history to see if return extensions apply.

With that said, you may no longer find everything you're looking to buy online at Amazon. The giant retailer has been struggling to stock essential household items as various products sold out in the early days of the COVID-19 panic. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is prioritizing shipping essentials, including medical and healthcare products.

Amazon isn't the only company changing its return policies to help with the coronavirus pandemic. How The Washington Post Other retailers are reportedly taking similar steps:

Apple will accept returns for most products up to 14 days after they reopen stores

Gap will accept returns until July 1 for all purchases made in the last three months.

J. Crew is extending returns to 60 days for orders placed after May 1

Macy & # 39; s extends its return policy for 30 days

Sephora will accept returns within 30 days of the reopening of products purchased in stores during the month prior to closing. Returns for online orders extend to 60 days.

Other retailers will surely adapt their shipping and return policies in the coming weeks and months, depending on how long the pandemic lasts.

Image source: Robert Bumsted / AP / Shutterstock