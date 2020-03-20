Coronavirus: EFL clubs should not abuse government loans, says Mark Palios | Football news





The English Football League (EFL) must ensure that clubs do not abuse loans that they are eligible to receive from the government due to the coronavirus pandemic, says Tranmere owner Mark Palios.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that the UK government will step in to pay people's wages, with subsidies that will cover 80 percent of the wages of retained workers.

Companies will be able to claim up to £ 2,500 per month for each worker as the government makes an offer to prevent companies from laying off staff due to falling earnings. It comes just days after Sunak announced a £ 330 billion package to help small businesses.

However, Palios, who was previously executive director of the Football Association (FA), said Sky Sports News Clubs may try to use government money to increase the wages they offer to players.

He said, "One of the things the EFL has to do is look at the entire government package and decide how to make sure that all the clubs make the most of the opportunity. I will certainly pressure them to see it, but the clubs themselves will see how they agree to that.

"There are problems in the package, such as loans. We are not sure how it works. We will be interested in understanding exactly what the interest rates are, how we pay these loans, etc.

"I think it is a lot of work for the EFL to continue immediately, to make sure that all the clubs have access to the support that the government has provided.

"If these loans are taken, I think there should be some kind of conditionality around them, to prevent the clubs from using that money to shore up what I think is already a very high wage market, in terms of the players' wages "

Mark Palios heads the One Tranmere League

Several EFL teams have suffered from highly publicized financial difficulties this season, and Bury was even ejected from the EFL after failing to keep his games.

Palios says the situation has become so dangerous that the EFL should use the coronavirus pandemic break to correct how clubs build their squads.

"I think the wage market, and the way it is built in the English game, is very dangerous," he said. "This is an opportunity for the EFL to go forward and look at a salary cap, to look at a cap of squad numbers."

"If they don't do that, we return directly to the old scenario, which is clearly not working. The clubs are not paying wages, the administration is being discussed, there were liquidation orders in the courts."

"We lost Bury this season, which nobody wants to lose. What you don't want to see are these subsidies delivered and then propping up market wages in the future."

"So I think that should be considered. The industry has a responsibility for self-help."