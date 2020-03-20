Coronavirus: Devin Booker pledges $ 100,000 for relief efforts | NBA News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker promised to donate $ 100,000 to the coronavirus relief effort on Thursday.

By AZCentral.com, Booker's donation will be matched by Phoenix Suns Charities.

Booker said Thursday that he also intends to raise more money for relief efforts using a live stream from Twitch.

"With countless people around the world turning to streaming for entertainment, I thought this was the perfect opportunity to bring people together, raise awareness and help those in need at the same time," Booker said in a statement.

"These are difficult times that transcend basketball and I would like to ask everyone to be good teammates as we deal with this challenge together."

Booker made a $ 2.5 million commitment to Phoenix Suns Charities last season, pledging to donate $ 500,000 annually for five years. The 23-year-old is in the first season of a $ 158 million, five-year contract extension.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive as did Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

