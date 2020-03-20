Coronavirus closures clear freeways in Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The unprecedented shutdown of much of southern California created another rare sight during rush hour traffic: freeways wide open.

Sky 2 was on the 10 and 405 freeways in the West Los Angeles-Culver City area around 5 p.m. when both arteries generally busy appeared to be early Sunday morning, rather than Thursday night, in what would normally be one of the busiest hours for traffic during the week.

Highway 405, which gets stuck during the holidays, was about 10 percent of its normal capacity, according to Sky 2's Stu Mundel.

The coronavirus outbreak has closed schools across the region, along with nonessential businesses, forcing millions to work from home. Additionally, most tourist attractions and landmarks in Southern California have been closed.

The closings have resulted in eerily empty areas like downtown Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Pier and Disneyland, and freeways that actually flow freely.

The California Highway Patrol says they have never seen such empty highways before, but issued a warning to drivers not to be tempted by open roads and to observe the speed limit.