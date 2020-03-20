Coronavirus: Cancellation of Tokyo 2020 is not on the IOC's agenda, says Thomas Bach | Olympic Games News

IOC President Bach: "The world … needs a symbol of hope. We would like the Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel,quot;







The International Olympic Committee is "considering various scenarios,quot; for Tokyo 2020, but the cancellation is not one of them, according to President Thomas Bach.

The Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 24, have been called into question as the coronavirus pandemic has canceled or postponed the vast majority of major sporting events worldwide.

Both the IOC and the Japanese government faced complaints about their resolve to organize the Tokyo Games as expected, with the IOC holding "constructive,quot; talks with athletes' representatives this week.

"We don't know what the situation will be," Bach told the New York Times. "Of course, we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues, since we are four and a half months away from the Games."

"They are even more optimistic than we are, because most of them have postponed their events until April or the end of May. We are talking about the end of July."

"I will not speculate, but we owe it to all athletes, and we owe it to the entire half of the world that watches the Olympics to say that we are not putting the cancellation of the Games on the agenda."

"To be very clear, we said that we strongly recommend athletes to respect the regulations in force in their country and to consult with national authorities. We are committed to the health of athletes and to containing the virus."

"We are committed to the success of these Games."

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday in a reduced ceremony after traveling from Greece and will now begin a four-month relay, although that could also be affected by the coronavirus.

But Bach is hopeful that the Olympic torch can be the "light at the end of the tunnel,quot; and give fans a reason to rejoice when the global pandemic ends.

"Thanks to our risk management policies that have been in place for four years and our insurance, the COI will in any case be able to continue operations and continue to fulfill our mission," said Bach.

"The 206 national Olympic committees and international sports federations expressed that the world in this extremely difficult and worrying situation needs a symbol of hope.

"So for us, not knowing how long this tunnel will last, we would like the Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel."