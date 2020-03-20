Coronavirus, California, Richard Burr: his Friday briefing

%MINIFYHTMLff3aebcbdba6a450c72da2ce31d370fa11% %MINIFYHTMLff3aebcbdba6a450c72da2ce31d370fa12%

Are here The latest updates and maps of the pandemic.

The Labor Department reported a 30 percent increase in jobless claims last week, one of the largest on record. The department has asked state officials to delay publication of accurate numbers.

World markets rose today after a tumultuous week. Here is the latest.

After saying last month that the United States was "better prepared than ever,quot; to face the virus, Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina and chairman of the Intelligence Committee, sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock before the markets will fall. Three other senators: Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California; James Inhofe, Republican of Oklahoma; and Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, also sold large holdings, according to disclosure records.

Doctors, nurses, and other front-line medical workers in the United States say they face a severe shortage of masks, surgical gowns, and glasses.

Researchers in the USA The US, China and Europe are competing to produce a vaccine. While there is cooperation, governments will try to ensure that their own peoples are first in line.

President Trump said Thursday that two antimalarial drugs had shown "tremendous promise,quot; in treating the coronavirus, but have not been shown to work on a significant scale. The F.D.A. has not approved any medications for the treatment of coronavirus.

More than 3,400 people have died from the virus in Italy, a number that exceeds that of China. Europe, where people are used to free movement, is now the center of the pandemic.

Another angle: A couple in Louisiana became the public face of the pandemic in their conservative community. "I've been seeing a lot of posts about people taking this virus lightly and joking about it," Heaven Frilot wrote on Facebook. "Mark has tested positive."

"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about how the outbreak has affected small businesses in New York.

Advice: Life has changed a lot. We have answers to common questions about health, money, politics, science, and travel.

