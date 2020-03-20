Coronavirus, California, Richard Burr: his Friday briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering new guidelines in California during the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in US unemployment claims. USAY sale of shares of legislators shortly before the fall of the markets.
Californians are told not to go out
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday He ordered the 40 million residents of his state to stay home as much as possible in the coming weeks, citing a model that suggests that more than half of California's population could become infected with the coronavirus in the next two months.
Are here The latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
-
The Labor Department reported a 30 percent increase in jobless claims last week, one of the largest on record. The department has asked state officials to delay publication of accurate numbers.
-
World markets rose today after a tumultuous week. Here is the latest.
-
After saying last month that the United States was "better prepared than ever,quot; to face the virus, Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina and chairman of the Intelligence Committee, sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock before the markets will fall. Three other senators: Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California; James Inhofe, Republican of Oklahoma; and Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, also sold large holdings, according to disclosure records.
-
Doctors, nurses, and other front-line medical workers in the United States say they face a severe shortage of masks, surgical gowns, and glasses.
-
Researchers in the USA The US, China and Europe are competing to produce a vaccine. While there is cooperation, governments will try to ensure that their own peoples are first in line.
-
President Trump said Thursday that two antimalarial drugs had shown "tremendous promise,quot; in treating the coronavirus, but have not been shown to work on a significant scale. The F.D.A. has not approved any medications for the treatment of coronavirus.
-
More than 3,400 people have died from the virus in Italy, a number that exceeds that of China. Europe, where people are used to free movement, is now the center of the pandemic.
Another angle: A couple in Louisiana became the public face of the pandemic in their conservative community. "I've been seeing a lot of posts about people taking this virus lightly and joking about it," Heaven Frilot wrote on Facebook. "Mark has tested positive."
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about how the outbreak has affected small businesses in New York.
Advice: Life has changed a lot. We have answers to common questions about health, money, politics, science, and travel.
Pandemic warning last year went unheard
When asked at a press conference on Thursday about government preparedness, President Trump said: "No one knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion." No one has seen anything like this. "
But internal documents show that the federal government does, in fact, You have considerable knowledge about the risks of a pandemic and accurately predict the problems you are now trying to solve.
A draft simulation report last year showed that federal officials were aware of the potential for a respiratory virus that originates in China to spread rapidly to the United States. But the urgency of the report apparently never received enough attention at the highest level of the executive branch or Congress.
Reply: The White House said it reacted to the exercise with an executive order to improve the availability and quality of flu vaccines, and that it moved earlier this year to increase funding for a federal program focused on pandemic threats.
Background: Already in the George W. Bush administration, federal officials have focused on gaps in the US response. USA To biological attacks and the increasing risk of pandemics.
Another angle: In the guise of a "government-wide,quot; response, the Trump administration is advancing policies it has always pursued, including stricter border controls and a crackdown on organized labor.
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
The encoder and the dictator
Gabriel Jiménez, above, was 27 years old and was starting a new company in Venezuela when the government approached him to create a cryptocurrency.
Jiménez had spent years protesting against the autocratic leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, but believed that he could give the government what it wanted, a way to fight hyperinflation, while stealthily introducing technology that would create a measure of freedom.
This is what is happening the most.
From rival to running mate: Joe Biden has said that he will select a woman as his running mate. Interviews with dozens of Democratic officials found that three former rivals often proposed: Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren. Stacey Abrams was also a popular choice. On Thursday, Biden won the support of Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who ended her presidential campaign.
"The weekly,quot;: The latest episode of The Times television show is about how a promise of employment in the United States got caught up in the war in Yemen. It premieres today on FX at 10 p.m. This and will be on Hulu from Saturday.
News quiz: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, an undocumented immigrant in search of love is forced to lie to almost every man she dated.
What we are playing: Home education bingo during a pandemic, from McSweeney & # 39; s. "We all need a laugh," says his informative writer. "Who has,quot; too ambitious and completely unrealistic color-coded "on their card?"
Now a break from the news
Cook: Melissa Clark's Baked Oatmeal from her "Cooking From Your Pantry,quot; series in our daily coronavirus coverage summary. To make enough for three or four, heat the oven to 350 degrees and boil a kettle with water.
In a shallow baking dish, combine 3 cups of boiling water and 1 cup of steel-cut or cracked oatmeal. Add ¼ cup of nut butter until smooth. (Don't worry about some lumps). Season with a large pinch of salt and cinnamon or nutmeg if desired. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 1 hour, stirring in half. Try it, and if the oatmeal isn't cooking enough, let it bake a few more minutes.
“I like this sprinkled with cream and drizzled with maple syrup (or brown sugar). But it's good on its own, or maybe with sliced bananas. And it will keep you active all day.
Look: Before many of New York City's cultural institutions closed for concerns about the coronavirus, four photographers explored how people view art.
Read: A novel by Renaissance Harlem writer Claude McKay who was considered too nervous to publish during his lifetime nine books we recommend this week.
Smarter life: Exercising during a pandemic is difficult, but there are ways to get out and move around safely.
And now for the backstory on …
The humor in Madrid
Spain has been one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus. Mike Ives from the Briefings team asked our correspondent there: Raphael minder, what I was seeing.
How is it in Madrid now?
In normal times, Madrid ranks as one of the most vibrant cities in Europe, with thousands of tapas bars and great weather that encourages people to socialize outdoors until the wee hours of the morning. So it has been very strange to see the city almost closed and so silent.
Schools have already been closed for a week, so this crisis is starting to make people very anxious for how long the closure could last. Among the few people on the street, many are walking their dog or pushing a shopping cart, two of the activities that are exempt from the government's order to stay indoors.
But there are gestures of solidarity, such as the applause that residents give daily from their balconies to thank the doctors and nurses.
You have written that Spain's fractured politics has government response complicated to the virus Do you expect to see less discussion and more unity as the crisis escalates?
Last weekend, when Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a state of emergency, he received scathing criticism from opposition parties for having responded too late. The crisis has also fueled territorial tensions, particularly because health care is one of the policy areas that is administered by regional administrations rather than the central government. Catalan and Basque politicians (who are from regions with strong independence movements) have warned Mr. Sánchez not to reduce his powers.
But as coronavirus numbers have continued to rise, politicians have brushed aside their differences. Before the crisis, Sánchez was facing an uphill struggle to get approval for his next budget. Instead, it garnered broad support for a € 200 billion aid package.
The question is whether this financial aid will be disbursed efficiently and quickly enough. And if the blockade doesn't start to slow down the coronavirus in Spain soon, it could put Mr. Sánchez under renewed political pressure.
