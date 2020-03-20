Coronavirus Arrives at the White House as Assistant to Vice President Mike Pence Positive Evidence – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML567540011576dfc1998dfebf451d860111% %MINIFYHTML567540011576dfc1998dfebf451d860112%

Vice President Mike Pence, the key person for the national response to COVID-19, has an assistant who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence did not work closely with the person, press secretary Katie Miller said Friday.

"We were notified this afternoon that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for Coronavirus," Miller said in a statement. "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual."

"There is more monitoring of contacts being done according to CDC guidelines," added Miller.

The White House still has most of its workers coming to the office. So far, there is no indication if certain employees will now be isolated or if the areas where the assistant worked would be disinfected.

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is in quarantine, and press secretary Stephanie Grisham is working from home after contacting an infected Brazilian official. Incoming Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a few other congressmen are also isolated.

President Trump has tested negative, as has his first daughter Ivanka Trump.