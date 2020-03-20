Coronavirus: ANZ Premiership netball season postponed for two weeks | Netball News

The matches in rounds two and three were to be shown live on Sky Sports; "Safety is our top priority," says Netball NZ CEO





ANZ Premier League has been suspended after completing its first round

%MINIFYHTMLbdf28c676a0d0dcf0cd89615a983384011% %MINIFYHTMLbdf28c676a0d0dcf0cd89615a983384012%

Netball New Zealand made the decision to postpone the Premier League ANZ 2020 for two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came after the New Zealand government's announcement Thursday of massive indoor gatherings.

The postponement will take effect immediately for games scheduled in the second and third round, which will be played between March 22 and 30 and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

"Protecting the health of our Netball players, officials, volunteers and staff is our number one priority, and that means we must consider their well-being and well-being along with advice from the Ministry of Health and Government," said Netball NZ Executive Director. Jennie Wyllie.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in New Zealand and follow the information and consult with the appropriate channels.

& # 39; Modeling scenarios & # 39; Australia's Super Netball Suncorp Super Netball is & # 39; modeling a number of different scenarios & # 39; regarding the next season that will start on May 2.

"We understand that it is disappointing for everyone involved and our fans, but safety is our top priority."

The ANZ Premier League completed its opening round in Dunedin on Monday night when the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and Splice Construction Magic match was closed to the public.

Netball New Zealand says the decision to return to play will be reviewed in just over a week and that they will remain in close consultation with ANZ Premiership teams regarding the upcoming season.

Currently, the 2020 ANZ Premiership season is expected to start again from the fourth round with no changes in matches scheduled for April 5 and 6.

The rescheduling of the second and third round will be part of the return to game review, and the dates of the rescheduled matches will be shared in due course.