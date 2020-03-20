Coping with the coronavirus: many Christmas seasons of repairs – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – "The most wonderful time of the year,quot; is back. People are finding a way to spread a little joy during a difficult time.

Christmas lights begin to appear again across the country. People are turning the lights back on just to spread a little joy at an anxious and uncertain time for our country.

We decided to turn our Christmas lights back on in our house tonight. I figured the world could use a little more brightness.# COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TGCUMWRLON – Rob Makowsky (@robmakowsky) March 19, 2020

Christmas at College Hill! (again) 🎄🎅 Many College Hill homeowners are re-lighting their holiday lights to brighten the coronavirus pandemic. Participation in the neighborhood has even created friendly competition. What you think? 💡 pic.twitter.com/5glGDLlzw0 – Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) March 19, 2020

Tomorrow we are going to turn on our Christmas lights in our house to try to keep the joy in all our hearts and in the whole world. We saw this idea on a site that takes place in other areas of the world, so … let's do it! Spread the love! #We are all in this together pic.twitter.com/ucCj3oFyLn – Carrie Peck (@cpeckmath) March 18, 2020

Hallmark is also trying to lift spirits as more people self-quarantine. The network will air 27 original "Countdown to Christmas,quot; Christmas movies this weekend.