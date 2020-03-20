Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein turns 68 in prison

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Dishonored former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein turned 68 behind bars last week, the first of many.

According to Page Six, the convicted rapist spent the birthday at the Wende Correctional Center in the northern state, which is a maximum security center, with gifts from state correctional officers that included a pamphlet on sexual abuse behind bars and a informative video on suicide prevention in prison.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here