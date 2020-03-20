Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein turns 68 in prison

Dishonored former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein turned 68 behind bars last week, the first of many.

According to Page Six, the convicted rapist spent the birthday at the Wende Correctional Center in the northern state, which is a maximum security center, with gifts from state correctional officers that included a pamphlet on sexual abuse behind bars and a informative video on suicide prevention in prison.

Weinstein was convicted of one count of criminal sexual intercourse for forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and one count of third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman.

Before receiving a 23-year sentence for his crimes, his lawyers argued that he would not last five years in prison due to his poor health. At Wende's facilities, he remains in the hospital ward and not in the general population.

Weinstein will likely die behind bars unless his sentence is overturned, which is unlikely.