Contra Costa County Reports Its First Death From Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Contra Costa health officials announced Friday that a 70-year-old patient receiving treatment at a local hospital has died of complications from the coronavirus, the county's first death during the current outbreak of the virus.

Revealing some details, officials said: "The patient died Thursday at a hospital in Contra Costa County. The Contra Costa resident was 70 years old and had a pre-existing condition that put them at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19, and a history of recent travel abroad. "

Additional details will be released at a morning press conference.

Death was the eighth in the Bay Area since the outbreak began. Six have died in Santa Clara and one person in San Mateo.

On Thursday, Contra Costa health officials said they have had 44 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began. County hospitals have also been used to care for critically ill patients who are quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.