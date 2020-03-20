Complaint alleges Feinstein and Republican senators possibly violated insider laws – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML817f29c920fa55bdb424c1cfeb3a764c11% %MINIFYHTML817f29c920fa55bdb424c1cfeb3a764c12%

– A nonpartisan group is asking federal regulators to investigate California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and other US lawmakers for possibly violating insider laws after receiving classified reports on the severity of the coronavirus threat.

According to Up News Info News, Feinstein (D-CA) sold up to $ 6 million in shares in late and mid-February, around the same time the Senate Intelligence Committee was informed about COVID-19.

Feinstein denied that the transactions had anything to do with information about the coronavirus.

He later tweeted: "During my Senate career, I have held all assets in a blind trust over which I have no control. Reports that I sold any assets are incorrect, as are reports that I was in a briefing on the January 24 on the coronavirus, which I was unable to attend. "

– Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 20, 2020

She said Senate rules also require that she report her husband's financial transactions. "I have no input into their decisions," he tweeted. “My husband in January and February sold shares in a cancer therapy company. This company is not related to any work on the coronavirus and the sale was not related to the situation. "

In addition to Feinstein, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) sold up to $ 1.7 million in shares just before the market fell in February amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak, according to records from the Senate cited by Up News Info News.

The documents show that Burr and his wife sold between approximately $ 600,000 and $ 1.7 million in 33 separate transactions in late January and mid-February, just before the market began to drop and when government health officials began issuing severe warnings about the effects of the virus. . Several of the shares were in companies that own hotels.

On Friday, the nonpartisan watchdog group Common Cause filed complaints with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Senate Ethics Committee calling for investigations. Feinstein, Burr, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and James Inhofe (R-OK) for possible violations of the STOCK Act and insider laws.

The STOCK Act states that members of Congress are not exempt from insider laws and states that senators "may not use non-public information derived from that person's position as a member of Congress … or obtained from the performance of that person's official responsibilities as a means of making a private profit. "

"The American people expect and deserve leaders who take care of people's interests before their own personal interests," said Karen Hobert Flynn, president of the Common Cause. "These possible violations of insider laws and the STOCK Act by these senators, described in media reports, show what appears to be a disregard for the law and a disregard for the American people whom these senators they have sworn to serve. Situations like these are exactly why the Common Cause fought to help pass the STOCK Act, to prevent government officials from abusing their power for their personal gain. "

Click here to read the Justice Department complaint.