Common celebrates Queen Latifah's 50th birthday with sweet poem

Along with the moving piece of poetry, the rapper from & # 39; Gloria & # 39; commends the Girls Trip actress for inspiring him in ways she can't understand and continues to do so.

Rapper / actor Common he has shared his admiration for a long time friend Queen Latifah in a poem in honor of his 50th birthday.

Hip-hop pioneer real name Dana Owens marked the milestone of age on Wednesday, March 18, and Common was among famous friends to pay tribute on social media.

But instead of simply sharing a simple birthday greeting, Common came up with a moving poem, in which he recounted the beginnings of "Perfect move"Close bond of co-stars after crossing into New York City when he was" an unsigned artist looking for a dream ".

He continued: "Years later, as an artist, I would meet and know her as Dana and she was still inspired by Latifah.

"Because she was making movies, TV shows, rapping and she could sing, but it was the unstoppable light within her that made her The Queen."

"Later we make a film together, and on this path we would find a friendship and a bond that would be forever," he added.

"So every time I see the Queen, I know everything is fine, I love you Dana when GOD made you, she did it perfectly."

Latifah "Girls Tour"co-star"Tiffany Haddish"and actress Taraji P. Henson He also sent good wishes to the birthday girl through social media.

Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn, also shared a sweet legend for his poem, writing: "Happy day of birth, Dana! You are one of the best human beings I have ever met. You have inspired me in ways you can. Do not understand and continue to do so .

"Thank you for being the Phenomenal Goddess that the Creator made you be and share that light, that smile, that gift, that flow, that voice, that presence and acting ability, that energy, that love and that joy with us. I celebrate you Happy birthday. I love you Rashid @queenlatifah. "