Combat coronavirus: car factories suspend operations | News

In the United States, Mexico, and Canada, auto companies temporarily suspend operations to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford has already closed its production lines, while General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler are expected to do the same.

John Hendren of Al Jazeera reports from Chicago.

