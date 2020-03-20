Column: The view of big NFL contracts is simply not correct

COMMENTARY

The NFL now allows teams to announce free-agent signings, after a few days of keeping things unofficial because players can't travel for physicals.

That is good for the players and for the league. Fans have something to talk about, and players have some certainty about where they might be playing and how much they will win when the 2020 season begins.

The optics, however, is a bit puzzling.

Go ahead and make the deals, for sure. Just don't make a big deal out of them.

Now is not the time to celebrate the $ 118 million Tennessee gave Ryan Tannehill, or Kirk Cousins' $ 61 million is guaranteed to play under the Minnesota Vikings center. This is no time to debate whether tackle Jack Conklin should get more than $ 30 million guaranteed by the Cleveland Browns.

Not when the United States has almost stopped and the retirement savings of millions have taken a big hit from the stock market. Not when family members are losing their jobs and wondering not only how they are going to support their homes but how they are going to feed their children.

Suddenly, any show of wealth doesn't feel quite right. And as free agency started in the NFL this week, the league's riches are in stark contrast to the turmoil in thousands of companies and millions of homes across the country.

In ordinary times, big contracts would be a good thing. Players deserve their share of the gold pot that NFL owners carry each year and must take everything they earn in the few years they will be playing soccer for a living.

But these are not ordinary times, as the coronavirus spreads and the daily avalanche of grim news never seems to stop. The country is suffering, and everyone in it knows someone who has already been affected, either by illness or financial insecurity.

A few weeks ago, the idea of ​​Drew Brees receiving $ 50 million over two years would have received most of the shrugs and applause from everyone in New Orleans.

Now it is a reminder that season ticket payments are due and that this could be the year that money is so scarce that you have to watch TV at home instead.

The NFL has the right to continue its business even in uncertain times, of course, and the free agency signings are often a time to build excitement before the draft and the season. That hasn't changed because of the coronavirus, and the NFL still plans to go on with the draft next month, just without the Las Vegas pitfalls to give it real glamor.

And the NFL is big business, certainly big enough to deliver big contracts for a long time. The league generated more than $ 18 billion in revenue last year, and with new television contracts and a new season of 17 games to sell, that number should increase further.

The league is also powerful. In Las Vegas, where all the glittering casinos have closed and people are curled up in their homes, work continues at the new $ 1.9 billion Raiders stadium after an essential project was declared.

According to Forbes magazine, the league's 32 franchises were worth a combined $ 91 billion when the most recent season began, with an average NFL franchise valued at nearly $ 3 billion.

That means Jerry Jones can easily afford his new $ 250 million yacht. He can also afford Dak Prescott, though there's no new long-term deal for the Cowboys quarterback yet.

Once again, Prescott and his fellow players should get what they can. As Jones's yacht shows, there's a lot of money in football, and players who really risk their bodies should get 47 percent, if not more, of that income.

But the same day that minor league baseball players discovered that they would receive just a few hundred dollars to help pay the rent while unemployed, it just didn't seem right.

Maybe that's why it felt so good to see what veteran tackle Andrew Whitworth did after signing a three-year contract to stay in Los Angeles. Whitworth and quarterback Jared Goff said they would donate $ 250,000 each to help pay for 2 million meals at a local food bank.

"Difficult times, like what we are experiencing right now, really show you the true value and importance of community," said Whitworth. "We are here to hug our wounded neighbors, let them know that they are not forgotten and that we are here to help them."

It is the right move for the right reasons.

And the best kind of message in the NFL in a week like this.