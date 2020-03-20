Colton Underwood admits that the coronavirus left him "breathless doing simple tasks"

%MINIFYHTML1587c3ab226314f5d22ba195af3e876d11% %MINIFYHTML1587c3ab226314f5d22ba195af3e876d12%

WENN / Instar

By going public with his positive test for COVID-19, the star of season 23 of & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; encourages fans to 'stay home, do their part, take care of themselves, take care of each other'.

Up News Info –

Colton Underwood, the former star of the American dating show "The Bachelor", has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old has posted a video on social media, confessing that he was initially shocked by the health news, but is now very ill.

%MINIFYHTML1587c3ab226314f5d22ba195af3e876d13% %MINIFYHTML1587c3ab226314f5d22ba195af3e876d14%

"I consider myself quite healthy," he said. "I train regularly, I eat healthy. A few days ago I started having symptoms, I got my test results and they are positive …"

%MINIFYHTML1587c3ab226314f5d22ba195af3e876d15% %MINIFYHTML1587c3ab226314f5d22ba195af3e876d16%

"It (the COVID-19 virus) has been kicking my a ** just to put it bluntly. For those who wonder what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and cough. Currently I am out of breath doing simple tasks, like climbing the stairs (or) getting out of bed. "

Colton revealed that he released his diagnosis to "encourage them to stay home, do their part, take care, take care of each other."

<br />

Meanwhile, British television personality Fiona Phillips He confirmed that he also tested positive, in a Twitter post on Friday, March 20.

"I am in bed with #coronvirusuk (sic)," he wrote. "He is not a very nice bed partner, but nothing but a sore throat, dry cough, headache, and tiredness. As long as he stays like this … DON'T freak out!"

Fiona Phillips tested positive for coronavirus.

And favorite of the television of EE. USA Andy Cohen It has also revealed that it is fighting the virus.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and without feeling well, I have tested positive for Coronavirus", "el"Watch what happens live"The host wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"As much as I felt I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we are putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and We urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves. "

<br />

The trio joins the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko"game of Thrones"stars Indira Varma Y Kristofer Hivju"Frozen II"star Rachel Matthews, singer Charlotte LawrenceY "Lost"actor Daniel Dae Kim, who are fighting against the virus in quarantine.

In the meantime, Idris Elba, who confirmed that he had contracted the virus earlier this week (as of March 16), jumped on social media on Friday to deny reports that he is in critical condition following false video claims.

When a fan informed him of the story, Elba insisted that it was not true, adding that he has not yet shown symptoms of coronavirus.

"This is false," he said. "I'm fine for now. Thanks for showing me."

When asked if he had been ill, the "Luther"Star replied," I really didn't have bad days … I had a headache and a body ache the day I got tested, but that was it. "