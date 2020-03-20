Colorado Spends $ 2.4 Million on Emergency Laptops for State Employees Who Can Work at Home – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colorado Spends $ 2.4 Million on Emergency Laptops for State Employees Who Can Work at Home - The Denver Post

In a fight to build a work-from-home infrastructure, the Colorado state government is spending about $ 2.4 million to buy emergency laptop computers for remote employees, according to the governor's Office of Information Technology.

There are some 30,000 people working for the state, and while some of their jobs can't be done remotely (correction officers, Colorado State Patrol patrols, and some transportation personnel, for example), it seems like many corners state government are moving. that address.

%MINIFYHTML17ca578abf04f88cc8d45624f704560411%%MINIFYHTML17ca578abf04f88cc8d45624f704560412%

A spokeswoman for the Office of Information Technology said 14 different state departments and offices applied for new laptops, and that the state purchased nearly 1,800 of them, at a cost of $ 1,325 per unit. The laptops are made by the Chinese technology company Lenovo.

The spokesperson told Up News Info that the IT office created a task force earlier this month to prepare for the COVID-19 crisis and "to ensure the continuity of the network and the state system during the state response,quot; .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here