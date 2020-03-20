Colorado Spends $ 2.4 Million on Emergency Laptops for State Employees Who Can Work at Home – Up News Info

In a fight to build a work-from-home infrastructure, the Colorado state government is spending about $ 2.4 million to buy emergency laptop computers for remote employees, according to the governor's Office of Information Technology.

There are some 30,000 people working for the state, and while some of their jobs can't be done remotely (correction officers, Colorado State Patrol patrols, and some transportation personnel, for example), it seems like many corners state government are moving. that address.

A spokeswoman for the Office of Information Technology said 14 different state departments and offices applied for new laptops, and that the state purchased nearly 1,800 of them, at a cost of $ 1,325 per unit. The laptops are made by the Chinese technology company Lenovo.

The spokesperson told Up News Info that the IT office created a task force earlier this month to prepare for the COVID-19 crisis and "to ensure the continuity of the network and the state system during the state response,quot; .

A statement from the office says: “With additional social distancing measures in place, we understand that many residents will depend on important state services now more than ever. Together with our agency partners, the ILO is committed to maintaining and protecting the state systems that Colorado residents need the most.

“ILO is closely monitoring the bandwidth of the state network to ensure that we can support a growing remote workforce while maintaining business operations. Utilization remains stable at a sustainable level with significant room to expand usage in the event that more state employees transition to telecommuting in the coming weeks. ”

In addition to the new laptops, the ILO says it has spent $ 7,800 to increase its virtual private network (VPN) capacity from 10,000 to 30,000 users.

