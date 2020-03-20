Colorado restaurants are allowed to deliver alcohol during the coronavirus

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis joined a growing number of states on Friday that allow restaurants to serve alcohol along with take-out food or deliver it with food orders during the eight-week closure of the coronavirus.

"I am proud that today we are taking additional steps to allow restaurants that maintain deliveries and takeaways to also conduct alcohol sales along with food sales," Polis said. "This will help them stay afloat during these difficult times."

Polis on Monday ordered all Colorado restaurants and bars to shut down for 30 days. On Thursday, he extended the closing deadline to eight weeks, as Mayor Michael Hancock had already called for in Denver.

"If they have a license to sell beer or alcohol in their restaurant, now they can do it to go or to deliver," Polis said of the temporary restrictions on licenses. No further guidelines or requirements were given.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.