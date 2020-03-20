Cody Simpson does a next level "worm,quot; dance after nearly a week in self quarantine – "I'm starting to figure it out,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLaa03d1e258fbfe668a0e47a5c93511fe11% %MINIFYHTMLaa03d1e258fbfe668a0e47a5c93511fe12%

Self-quarantining is not as easy as it seems for some people, and it only gets more and more difficult as the days go by. That said, it seems Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Cody Simpson isn't dealing as well with the entire social distancing movement.

The Australian singer turned to social media to show his fans how he is venting, since he has felt locked in his house in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLaa03d1e258fbfe668a0e47a5c93511fe13% %MINIFYHTMLaa03d1e258fbfe668a0e47a5c93511fe14%

Cody shared a clip of him worming on the living room floor, making it very clear that he is really bored and that he needs something to do or he will "break,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLaa03d1e258fbfe668a0e47a5c93511fe15% %MINIFYHTMLaa03d1e258fbfe668a0e47a5c93511fe16%

Obviously, there are plenty of things you can do at home over many days and not feel like going out and meeting friends, but Cody found a bit of a distraction: dancing.

And because the star's fitness is excellent, it's safe to say that it made the dance move known as "the worm,quot; more than just good.

In fact, he overcame it by starting in a handstand position before slowly lowering himself until his abdomen could touch the floor before pushing up again.

Fans know that the singer used to be a competitive swimmer as a child in Australia and actually continued to be a part of different swimming clubs in Los Angeles as an adult.

Naturally, he's in great physical shape even after days of self-isolation at home and skipping time in the gym, so a next-level worm shouldn't come as a big surprise.

In the caption, he wrote: Día Day 6 and I'm finally starting to break up! #CORONAVIRUS ".

Unfortunately, Cody and Miley have decided to quarantine them separately, just to play more safely, hence the boredom.

Speaking of which, Miley has started a live Instagram talk show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, to pass the time.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLaa03d1e258fbfe668a0e47a5c93511fe32% %MINIFYHTMLaa03d1e258fbfe668a0e47a5c93511fe32%

During one episode, he told fans that: ‘I haven't been out of these sweatpants for about five days. And I have no plans to do it soon. Relatable!



Post views:

0 0