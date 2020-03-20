Clean Freak Julia Louis-Dreyfus has washed her fingerprints

Julia Louis-Dreyfus He is not playing.
Thursday Veep united star Jimmy Kimmel for an episode at home Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed how he has been holding on while distancing himself socially. Sitting comfortably in her study, the self-proclaimed "clean fanatic,quot; shared how she is doing her part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"I'm (a cleaning freak)," he told the nightly host during his FaceTime-style interview. "I am washing my hands." But according to Julia, her method of handwashing has become a bit extreme since the pandemic. "So do you know how you can turn on your computer or your phone using your fingerprint?" She continued. "Well, I have washed my fingerprints … so that doesn't work anymore."
Ironically, he admitted that his iPhone's facial recognition feature has worked best since social distancing began. Julia continued, "Every time I get glamorous, you know … when we used to do Hollywood things … and wear robes and things, this damn phone doesn't recognize me when I'm so glamorous."
"When I'm fully dressed, she doesn't recognize me, which really hurts my feelings, you know, because I think it's a bummer," she joked. Seeing the dilemma as a compliment, Jimmy told the Seinfeld but he's doing "too good a job,quot; to fix himself, to which Julia joked, "Yes, I'm not going to take that as a compliment."
Still on the subject of her social estrangement, Julia shared that she is not doing well in the front of the kitchen. "It irritates me a lot," she said of cooking for her husband. Brad Hall and his sons Henry Hall27 and Charlie Hall, 22. "I don't like to cook that much and there are three adult men and me. It's a lot of food."
Despite being a talented baker, he Downhill Star joked that her family prohibited her from baking.
"I'm a baker. I love to bake. In fact, remember I once made you a cake?" She continued. "But I have been banned from baking because everyone is trying to eat healthy, you know, while we are all in quarantine. It is a mess because I would be making carrot cake, lime cake, all … orange cake. I have (an) amazing orange cake recipe. "
After exchanging recipes, Jimmy asked Julia how she had been active for the past few days. To avoid freaking out, she said she forces herself to go for a walk and walk as often as possible. Hearing her response, Jimmy joked, "No, I'm not doing that. I don't believe in exercise."
As for what's in her Netflix queue, Julia said she's making her way through Encourage and has gone on to a similar sports documentary series called Last chance U, which follows the soccer program at East Mississippi Community College and its players. "You should look … it's heartbreaking and fabulous," he said to the nightly host. "And you will like it because it is soccer. And I hate soccer and I liked it."
