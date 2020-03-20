Clean Freak Julia Louis-Dreyfus has washed her fingerprints

Julia Louis-Dreyfus He is not playing.

Thursday Veep united star Jimmy Kimmel for an episode at home Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed how he has been holding on while distancing himself socially. Sitting comfortably in her study, the self-proclaimed "clean fanatic,quot; shared how she is doing her part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"I'm (a cleaning freak)," he told the nightly host during his FaceTime-style interview. "I am washing my hands." But according to Julia, her method of handwashing has become a bit extreme since the pandemic. "So do you know how you can turn on your computer or your phone using your fingerprint?" She continued. "Well, I have washed my fingerprints … so that doesn't work anymore."

Ironically, he admitted that his iPhone's facial recognition feature has worked best since social distancing began. Julia continued, "Every time I get glamorous, you know … when we used to do Hollywood things … and wear robes and things, this damn phone doesn't recognize me when I'm so glamorous."