Cinemas and theaters to close tonight amid battle for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLce62c8731d97000fcd4320f2e3fee78511% %MINIFYHTMLce62c8731d97000fcd4320f2e3fee78512%

British cinemas and theaters have been told they should close on Friday night as the UK takes another step towards closure following the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures at his daily press conference, calling on entertainment venues to "close tonight as soon as reasonably possible, and not open tomorrow." Cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants and gyms are subject to the same order.

%MINIFYHTMLce62c8731d97000fcd4320f2e3fee78513% %MINIFYHTMLce62c8731d97000fcd4320f2e3fee78514%

More follows.