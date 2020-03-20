Chronology: rape and group murder case in Delhi | News

%MINIFYHTML2baba21d5a4dad61488138a5f7fa73ab11% %MINIFYHTML2baba21d5a4dad61488138a5f7fa73ab12%

India executed four men convicted of gang rape and the murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in December 2012 on Friday, a case that outraged a nation with one of the world's worst records for crimes against women.

Protests at the national level were carried out as a result of the crime, forcing the government to frame anti-rape legislation.

Here is a timeline of the case:

December 16, 2012 – A 23-year-old physiotherapy student is brutally raped on a moving bus in the Indian capital of New Delhi. She and her male partner are tortured. A metal pipe is pushed into your abdomen and your intestines are removed. They throw them on the side of the road and leave them for dead.

Five men and a minor are arrested. Surprised by the brutality of the crime, large crowds gather for candlelight vigils in cities across the country, expressing outrage and praying for the victim as she clings to life.

December 29, 2012 – The victim dies in a hospital in Singapore after fighting serious internal injuries. Protests erupt across India, calling for government indifference, gaps in law enforcement and the rise of sex crimes against women.

January 17, 2013 – A fast-track court begins proceedings against the five men and one minor in the case.

March 11th, 2013 – Ram Singh, one of the main defendants in the case and the bus driver, is hanging in his prison cell.

April 2nd, 2013 – A tough new law against rape is passed, making bullying a crime and introducing the death sentence for convicted rapists.

September 2013 – The fast-track court sentences the four adult men in the case to death. The accused minor is sent to prison for a period of three years in a detention center and released in 2015, after serving his sentence.

May 5, 2017 – The Indian Supreme Court upholds the death penalty for the remaining four convicts. The men file petitions for review in defiance of order.

January 17, 2020 – Indian President Ram Nath Kovind rejects his pleas for mercy.

March 20, 2020 – The four men, gym instructor Vinay Sharma, bus cleaner Akshay Thakur, fruit vendor Pawan Gupta and unemployed Mukesh Singh, are hanged at dawn in New Delhi's Tihar prison.