Christian Siriano will use his fashion house to sew facial masks to help with scarcity

TSR Fashion: High-end fashion designer, and arguably one of Project Runway's most successful contestants, Christian Siriano, is using his fashion skills and resources to step up and help people in this time of crisis.

When New York Governor Andrew Cuomo asked for help, saying the state needed gloves, gowns, and masks for health workers responding to the coronavirus outbreak, Christian Siriano answered the call.

Siriano's designs have graced the airstrips and have been worn by a host of famous people, from Michelle Obama to Janelle Monae, and will now appear in hospitals. "Yes @NYGovCuomo says we need masks, my team will help make some. I still have a full sewing team on staff who works from home who can help, ”Siriano tweeted this morning.

Andrew Cuomo responded by saying, "We are in contact with @CSiriano. Thanks for your help. Who is the next one? Let's do this together, NY! "

Siriano gave people a preview of the skins his team would be creating.

We will make some versions of this to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come, thank you all, we hope to bring this to the right people as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/Pow7H4D0xT – Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

