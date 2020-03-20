Christian Siriano making masks for fighting medical workers COVID-19

Christian SirianoAnd his team volunteered to produce masks for medical workers fighting the coronavirus.

The designer and Catwalk Project star replied Governor of New York Andrew CuomoCalled for critical need for protective gear via Twitter on Friday.

"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks, my team will help make some,quot;, Siriano wrote. "I still have a full sewing team that works on staff that can help."

Cuomo soon confirmed that his office was in contact with Siriano, tweeting, "I really appreciate your help. Who's next? Let's do it together, NY!"

New York hospitals face shortages of masks, gloves, and gowns. Cuomo said the state is willing to pay a "premium,quot; to companies and people who can help. A representative of the fashion magnate told Buzzfeed News that the masks will go specifically to health workers.