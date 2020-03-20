Christian Siriano making masks for fighting medical workers COVID-19

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Christian SirianoAnd his team volunteered to produce masks for medical workers fighting the coronavirus.
The designer and Catwalk Project star replied Governor of New York Andrew CuomoCalled for critical need for protective gear via Twitter on Friday.
"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks, my team will help make some,quot;, Siriano wrote. "I still have a full sewing team that works on staff that can help."
Cuomo soon confirmed that his office was in contact with Siriano, tweeting, "I really appreciate your help. Who's next? Let's do it together, NY!"
New York hospitals face shortages of masks, gloves, and gowns. Cuomo said the state is willing to pay a "premium,quot; to companies and people who can help. A representative of the fashion magnate told Buzzfeed News that the masks will go specifically to health workers.
Later Siriano shared a video of a prototype created by his team, writing: "We will do some versions of this to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thanks everyone, We hope that they will be communicated to the right people as soon as possible. "
Siriano joins a growing list of stars coming together to aid in the coronavirus relief efforts. March 19th Kelly Ripa Y Mark Conseulos donated $ 1 million to various causes, including WIN, the largest provider of housing and supportive housing for women and children in New York City.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
