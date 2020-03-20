Chris Brown feels the consequences of some of Donald Trump's political decisions for this reason.

Chris Brown recently took to social media where he posted an adorable photo of his baby, Aeko, and hinted that he is missing him.

Chris is currently in California, while her baby, Ammika Harris, and her four-month-old son, Aeko, are currently living in Germany.

Chris had plans to fly to Germany to be with his son and Ammika, but the coronavirus has forced many countries to close their borders with the rest of the world. Angela Merkel has imposed restrictions on German travel.

President Donald Trump also issued a travel ban amid the coronavirus outbreak that makes it difficult for Chris to see his son.

A source spoke to Hollywood life and explained how he is dealing with the matter.

The source shared, "This is not easy for Chris because right now, he doesn't know exactly when he will be able to see his son again." First, there was the ban on travel to the US. And now the EU has completely closed its borders so that you cannot visit there for at least a month. It's hard ".

The source continued: “Chris is doing his best to stay strong. He approaches Ammika and sees Aeko that way. And she sends him videos and photos all day long. "

The family friend revealed to the publication: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished her tour, so she is enjoying some downtime, but always is working on something behind the scenes. "

Another source said this about the romance: “Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and that he also has great support from the Ammika family. Chris is constantly receiving updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing. Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and he is completely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. "

The friend shared, "She is not sure when she will return to the United States, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika at all times. "

Ad

It is unclear when the family will be reunited.



Post views:

two