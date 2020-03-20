Check out the 80s-inspired Carpool Karaoke from the cast of Stranger Things

Carpool Karaoke just got a bunch unknown.
On Friday, the cast of Strange things brought The Late Late Show The Upside Down with its epic Carpool Karaoke.
In the trailer for his Apple TV episode Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie sink Y Noah Schnapp Test your friendship with some inspired "mind-reading helmets,quot; that the Millie Once character wore during his time in the lab.
"I brought these helmets to read the mind," Sadie said as her co-stars put on the wire-adorned helmet. First it was Millie and Caleb, who were assigned the task of saying random words until they finally said the same word. "Grass," Millie yelled when Caleb said, "Water." Gaten and Finn also gave the game a shot. "Barbecue," exclaimed Gaten. But unfortunately Finn yelled, "Ball." Redeeming himself, Millie and Caleb went again and were shocked when they both said, "Pigs."
And of course there was a lot of singing. Since their hit Netflix series takes place in the 80s, the gang hastened to Stevie Nicks& # 39; "Almost seventeen." Officially heated, they went on to Elton John"Tiny Dancer,quot;, and couldn't resist playing the iconic chorus of the song.
Deciding to change the decades, the Strange things the cast paid tribute to the 90s and sang alongside The notorious B.I.G."Big Poppa,quot;.
Shifting gears, the group of best friends reflected on how fame has changed their lives. "I feel like because the show has gotten so big, it's hard to do normal things for kids," shared Gaten, who launched the group into their next activity: finding summer jobs.
After Caleb stopped the car, the Hawkins gang tried some traditional summer chores until they found the right fit. Beginning things, Millie began to sweat trying to cut the grass. For his part, Caleb did his best to trim the hedges, but was unable to master his electric mower.
the Strange things episode of the cast of Carpool Karaoke: The Series It is available to stream for free on the Apple TV app.
