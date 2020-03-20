Check out the 80s-inspired Carpool Karaoke from the cast of Stranger Things

Carpool Karaoke just got a bunch unknown.

On Friday, the cast of Strange things brought The Late Late Show The Upside Down with its epic Carpool Karaoke.

In the trailer for his Apple TV episode Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie sink Y Noah Schnapp Test your friendship with some inspired "mind-reading helmets,quot; that the Millie Once character wore during his time in the lab.

"I brought these helmets to read the mind," Sadie said as her co-stars put on the wire-adorned helmet. First it was Millie and Caleb, who were assigned the task of saying random words until they finally said the same word. "Grass," Millie yelled when Caleb said, "Water." Gaten and Finn also gave the game a shot. "Barbecue," exclaimed Gaten. But unfortunately Finn yelled, "Ball." Redeeming himself, Millie and Caleb went again and were shocked when they both said, "Pigs."