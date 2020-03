COVID-19 is considered widespread in Minnesota.

Although the vast majority of cases are expected to be mild, experts say you should still stay home if you're sick.

If you're not feeling well and you're not sure what to do, CDC has a new online tool that can help you. The "self-checker,quot; will ask you some questions about how you are feeling and help you decide if you should stay home.