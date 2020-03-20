Catastrophic situation & # 39; for stable staff | Racing News

The closure of Racing is having a great effect on stable staff, with reports of layoffs already abound.

George McGrath, executive director of the National Racing Staff Association, has been inundated with calls for help from its members since Tuesday's announcement that racing should stop until at least May in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In terms of my membership, it is catastrophic and is only going in one direction," he said.

"The organization itself, NARS, is fine right now, but we are a small organization representing 7,500 employees, so you can imagine that we are pretty busy right now."

"Undoubtedly, the main concerns are job losses and layoffs. Where do they get the money? Some have started working to be rejected by employers and are asking what their rights are.

"It is a butcher shop right now because people are very concerned, and that includes coaches, nobody wants to let their staff go, but if the money doesn't come, how do you pay people?"

Many questions have been asked about how racing in Ireland can continue behind closed doors, while in Britain those measures were only in place for one day, but McGrath understands why the decision was made.

"Obviously we are not the only sector that has this type of problem, but as an industry we are doing everything possible to keep things running until the time comes when we can compete again in the stages, but if you do not have money you cannot pay wages, "he told Sky Sports Racing.

"Since the first announcement not to compete, we have had members out of work. The industry was preparing to run behind closed doors with a shortened list of games, but the picture changed so fast that the carpet was removed under our feet when politics went down. The ramifications were cleared up and the medical council said we could not continue.

"The industry is working incredibly hard and is as coordinated as ever to ease the pressure that everyone is under."

In what is traditionally a low-paying job, McGrath is concerned about the future of many of its members.

"Traditionally, most staff will survive from one week to the next. Most of my members receive a weekly payment, some biweekly, very few monthly. Like many people in the country, they could survive without a single paycheck, but if you have to go two or three, you will fight, "he said.

"That said, there is a hardship grant available to our members, so if they contact us, we will direct them to Career Welfare services, who will receive them as soon as they can."

"The reality is that the racing industry is looking for a loss of around £ 200 million if we can't get going before June and, as an industry and from an employer's perspective, we simply cannot survive that prospect."

"The trainers are doing everything they can to help staff keep their jobs, but overall they are small entrepreneurs with a big cash flow problem."

A minor positive aspect in favor of working on a race track is that it takes place outdoors and social distancing comes naturally.

"Most of the work is done outdoors and most of the work is done where it is highly unlikely that you are as close as a meter from someone, even if you are traveling uphill," said McGrath.

"Most ropes are mounted one behind the other. Most shipyards practice social isolation and have additional hand washing facilities.

"Most of my members are under the age of 60, so unless they have underlying health problems, they are likely to survive the virus. We are a young, resilient and hard-working workforce, so in some ways it is the positive side of the cloud. "