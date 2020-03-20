Casting Society Postpones Tonight's Virtual Casting Panel For SAG-AFTRA Members – Deadline

Tonight's live webcast panel in which the Casting Society of America would offer advice to SAG-AFTRA members on virtual casting during the coronavirus crisis has been canceled.

"In light of the new Los Angeles Safer at Home emergency order and the fact that SAG-AFTRA Foundation staff members would be required to be in their office to facilitate tonight's live broadcast, we unfortunately postponed tonight's event. " CSA said in a statement. "CSA and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation are committed to keeping our memberships and staff healthy and safe at this time, and we hope to have this productive and creative conversation about the self-recording and digital listening process very soon."

%MINIFYHTML6abd0622a35023b2d2580ffd2913ada611% %MINIFYHTML6abd0622a35023b2d2580ffd2913ada612%

Announcing the panel on Wednesday, CSA President Russell Boast said: "At a time when most of our industry works remotely in response to the health concerns of COVID-19, CSA and the SAG Foundation- AFTRA are working together to offer guidelines and advice for virtual auditions, with the goal of helping casting directors and actors be productive and have the ability to continue working while maintaining the recommended social distance. Our shared priority is the health and safety of our members, and we strongly recommend that all auditions take place online or by self-adhesive tape and discourage in-person auditions of any kind, until further notice. "

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Coronavirus Disaster Fund sees "extremely high volume" of aid applications

Central smelter closed until further notice amid a coronavirus pandemic