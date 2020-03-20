Cardi B reportedly stops following Doja Cat on social media out of jealousy

WENN / Instagram / Avalon

The hit maker & # 39; Please Me & # 39 ;, who has had a showdown with the raptor & # 39; Say So & # 39; Since last year, he allegedly stopped following Doja on social media after the latter's growing popularity.

Up News Info –

Cardi B apparently he doesn't want to receive an update from one of his enemies, Doja Cat. The Grammy-winning artist, who has been struggling with the Los Angeles-born star since last year, allegedly stopped following Doja on social media.

According to one of Doja's close friends, Cardi may be giving up on Doja because the former is jealous of the latter's growing popularity. The 24-year-old recently outperformed the Bronx femcee on Spotify and has the second-highest monthly listeners at 29 million among female rappers, while Cardi's nemesis Nicki Minaj She still has the title of the most listened to rapper on the platform with 49 million monthly listeners.

%MINIFYHTML98b4897187e837d4623d61e31358b50411% %MINIFYHTML98b4897187e837d4623d61e31358b50412%

The source suspects that this is what fuels Cardi's jealousy. The friend tells MTO News: "Cardi is a jealous person. Doja has nothing but love in her heart for Cardi. [Cardi] should overcome her jealousy and join this movement."

Cardi and Doja's rivalry began in August 2019, after hit creator "Like" learned about Doja's video on live Instagram in which she mocked and imitated Cardi's rap on her single "Press" . In the video originally released in July, hit maker "Say So" hit "Press" in an exaggerated tone, and then laughed as he recited the chorus.

Cardi responded after DJ Akadmiks shared the clip again. The mother of one applauded the "Mooo!" rapper, writing in the comments section of DJ Akadmiks' post, "Do anything by influence … Moo."

Doja also refused to remain silent and replied: "@iamcardib @ akadmiks / but this does not matter because hate is more entertaining / I make fun of everyone, including myself." She, however, stated that she admires Cardi, saying: "It is not that this song is not fire, this song is so fire." She added: "I love Cardi B."