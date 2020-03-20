Cape Cod resident in assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

Approximately 60 residents at a Cape Cod assisted living facility are quarantined after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman went to the emergency room last Sunday, Robert Larkin, president of Cape Cod Senior Residences in Bourne, he told Boston 25 News. She texted those in the assisted living center, informing them that it was positive. She is in intensive care.

%MINIFYHTMLabe94e6295a2f881819e96127e5ed1fe11% %MINIFYHTMLabe94e6295a2f881819e96127e5ed1fe12%

The facility does not allow "nonessential visitors,quot; to enter at this time, and staff are being very cautious as 35 people died at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, from the virus. Residents are learning how to use video chat programs with family members, the news station reported.

"Our highest priority is to continue to do everything possible to minimize the spread of this infection and continue to provide support services for our residents," Larkin said in a separate statement, obtained by the Cape Cod Times.