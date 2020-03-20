Cannes film festival postponed by coronavirus

Coronavirus is a threat to everyone at the moment. While some countries are struggling more than others, we must realize that we are all in this together. The WHO has urged people to practice social distancing and maintain proper hygiene, citing that they are the best measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. With several events postponed and canceled, it appears that the coveted Cannes Film Festivals are also on the list.

Rumors suggest the event was supposed to take place from May 12 to 23, 2020, but organizers are now looking for a date close to the end of June or the beginning of July. Considering the delicate situation in France, postponing the event is the best move considering people's health. Organizers will also consult with the Cannes City Council and the French Government to decide how to do the same.

France has been under total blockade for the past few weeks with more than 10,000 cases of the virus. The government is taking extreme measures to avoid any major gathering in the country and we hope that the situation will remain the same until the pandemic is brought under control.