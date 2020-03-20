California temporarily relaxes restaurant alcohol restrictions by allowing some spirits to be carried – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML88b4edb613db7cc3098035b90f8e5f9f11% %MINIFYHTML88b4edb613db7cc3098035b90f8e5f9f12%

"The Department has carefully considered the health, safety, and welfare of the public in providing this relief, and the Department has concluded that none of these measures, taken on a temporary basis, will jeopardize the health, safety, or welfare of the public," a statement on the department's website is read in part.

Other measures included in the notice included temporary relief for out-of-sale transactions through delivery windows and deliveries to consumers.

The measures were announced in lieu of individual relief requests filed with the department. They apply to all affected licensees and are slated to continue until further notice, officials said.

The announcement comes less than a week after California Governor Gavin Newsom called for the closure of all bars, wineries, clubs and pubs across the state.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced step-by-step restrictions, alerting the public that bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms and theaters across the city would be temporarily closed.

"Everything we do right now will determine the outcome of this crisis, and we can save lives by staying calm, caring for each other, and taking forceful steps to protect our communities," Garcetti said in part. "That is why we must follow the guidelines set by Governor Newsom, build on them for local needs, and put the health and safety of the most vulnerable above all else. Los Angeles has faced tremendous challenges before, and our strength and resistance are the most powerful assets in this city. "