California Governor Orders State-to-Stay Home Order

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the medical system of the state.

%MINIFYHTMLf68d9d3dcf09303c2f6d1aa19d4150f611% %MINIFYHTMLf68d9d3dcf09303c2f6d1aa19d4150f612%

"This is a time we need to make difficult decisions," Newsom said. "We need to recognize reality."

Its decision came after counties and communities covering approximately half of the state's population had already issued similar orders.

People can still leave their homes to walk and exercise and for essential needs like food and medical care. Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

Newsom earlier in the day asked the president to deploy a US Navy medical ship. USA To help the state expand its medical capacity, he warned that more than half of California residents could contract the new coronavirus.

Newsom asked President Donald Trump to send the USNS Mercy Hospital to the port of Los Angeles for use until Sept. 1, in a letter dated Wednesday. California has disproportionately helped people returning to the US USA From foreign countries and you need the ship to help "unzip,quot; your healthcare system as infection rates increase, Newsom wrote. The ship is based in San Diego.

He said infection rates are doubling every four days in some parts of the state and issued the dire prediction that 56% of California's population could contract the virus in the next eight weeks.

Later, his spokesperson confirmed that that number does not account for ongoing aggressive mitigation efforts across the state. Many large counties had already issued shelter-in-place orders aimed at keeping Californians confined to their homes, and Newsom had directed the closure of bars, gyms, and other gathering spaces across the state.

"This projection shows why it is so critical for Californians to take steps to slow the spread of the disease, and those mitigation efforts are not considered in this projection," spokesman Nathan Click said in an emailed statement.

Newsom's letter to Trump said 25.5 million people could be infected. But it is estimated that the state's population is just 40 million, which means that 56% of the population would be closer to 22.4 million people. The governor's office did not respond to questions about his estimate or offer a prediction that considers efforts to stop the spread of the infection.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. It can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover: those with mild illness in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness can take three to six weeks.

In a separate letter, Newsom on Thursday asked leaders of the US House of Representatives and Senate for $ 1 billion to support surge planning for state and local health systems. He said it would take money to do things like set up state and mobile hospitals, housing options to help people at a social distance, and testing and treatment for the uninsured.

He also called for assistance so that the state can extend unemployment benefits beyond the usual 26-week limit, expand food assistance programs, resources for destitute and tribal communities, and advance child care programs. In addition, she requested assistance for schools, help with state and local budgets, and transportation assistance.

"While California has prudently built a sizable rainy day fund over the past ten years, the economic effects of this emergency will surely mean that the state and its 58 counties will have difficulty maintaining essential programs and services," he wrote.

He warned that many California households "can fall into poverty,quot; without "substantial economic intervention."

Meanwhile, not everyone was following orders to stay home. In a northern California county where officials have ordered residents to stay home and close nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, a gun store refuses.

Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelley said Thursday that a weapons store called Solar Tactical remains open, despite the order. He said officials have advised the store to close.

"We'll start well," said Kelley. "Then we will post a notice to close and then we will take the enforcement action.

Solar Tactical did not answer phone calls or immediately respond to messages sent through its website. A message on its Facebook page said the store is now operating by appointment only and urged customers to call local police to protest the effort to shut it down.

"Your right to the second amendment is no longer considered essential during forced shelter-in-place," the store said. Please share and spread the word. Call your local officials, news stations, and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office to let them know how you feel about having your 2nd Amendment rights taken away from you. "

Gun sales skyrocketed when consumers worried that people would become desperate and unpredictable amid the outbreak rushed to buy guns and ammunition.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.