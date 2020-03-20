Bulgarian Military Can Use Force Amid Coronavirus Brakes | News from Bulgaria

Bulgaria's parliament voted after a heated debate to allow the military to help curb the movement of people amid the coronavirus outbreak, with a mandate to use force if necessary.

The armed forces will be mobilized to assist civil authorities, with the authorization to stop vehicles and people until the police arrive. The decision was not made lightly on Friday.

Plus:

"A virus cannot be beaten with a machine gun," said Krum Zarkov of the opposition. Socialist Party, one of 55 deputies who voted against the deployment of the army.

Zarkov described the measure as unjustified, but it was approved with 89 votes in favor, 55 against and two abstentions.

As of Friday, Bulgaria had 129 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths. It has introduced a state of emergency, closed schools, restaurants, and bars, and banned all domestic and foreign vacation travel until April 13.

The parliament vote comes at a time when authorities are struggling to enforce strict restrictions on movement.

Special measures have already been imposed in Roma neighborhoods in several cities in southern Bulgaria. Thousands of Bulgarian Roma are said to have recently returned from Western Europe where, some fear, they may have contracted the coronavirus.

In Nova Zagora, Kazanluk and Sliven, where more than 50,000 Roma live, municipal authorities have introduced checkpoints to prevent people from leaving Roma neighborhoods in large groups.

"They may feel discriminated against, but there is nothing like that, and the measure is not for that purpose," Nova Zagora Mayor Nikolai Grozev told the media.

With an estimated population of 12 million, about six million of whom live in the European Union, the Roma are Europe's largest ethnic minority, and human rights groups say they are often victims of prejudice and social exclusion.

Also on Friday, Bulgaria banned access to city parks and restricted nonessential travel between cities and towns starting Saturday.

People under the age of 60 will be banned from two hours of morning access to grocery stores and pharmacies to allow the elderly and the most vulnerable to buy medicines, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said.