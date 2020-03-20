Buccaneers probably won't sign Antonio Brown

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown probably won't sign with the Buccaneers, despite rumors that he would follow Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay team.

"No, he definitely has a feeling that Tom Brady would want to take Antonio Brown with him," NFL member Rapoport said of Free Agency Frenzy. "This from some of the other teams that were potentially in the mix. It really wasn't a secret. Brady and AB have stayed close. I understand this is not something that Bruce Arians is for. He has had Antonio Brown before,quot;. He had it for a couple of years in Pittsburgh. It doesn't seem to have gone well. This doesn't seem to be the direction the Bucs would go. "

Brown is currently a free agent.

The NFL has yet to wrap up its investigation into two cases of sexual misconduct against Brown – a team is unlikely to stop him until it is resolved.