British tabloids attempted to bribe ex-co-star Meghan Markle to lie about dating Duchess

Simon Rex shares that some British tabloids contacted him after reports claiming he & # 39; ruined his chances & # 39; with her after she found out she was supposed to be an adult movie star.

Meghan Markleformer co-star Simon Rex She recently spilled tea on how eager the British media is to ruin the Duchess of Sussex's reputation. Simon, who starred opposite Meghan in 2005 "Cuts"He revealed that some tabloids offered him money to lie about his story.

Speaking about his relationship with Prince Harry's wife, he said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, "Nothing happened. We didn't even kiss. It was like we once spent time in a very old-fashioned way." just someone i met on a tv show and we had lunch. That was it ".

He then shared that some British tabloids contacted him after reports from The Sun that he "ruined his chances" with her after she discovered he was allegedly an adult movie star. "When the story came out, a couple of British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to tell a lie that we really hooked," he recalled. "I said no to a lot of money because I didn't feel good lying and cheating on the royal family."

After joining the British royal family, Meghan has been the victim of "unrelenting propaganda" carried out by the British media. That led Meghan and Prince Harry, who announced their departure from the British royal family in January, to file a lawsuit in October 2019 for the misuse of private information, copyright infringement and violation of the Law. Data Protection Officer 2018, claiming the Mail on Sunday in particular has caused pain to his wife and family members with false information published.

"My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press campaigning against people without thinking about the consequences: a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout the pregnancy and while raising our son newborn, "said Harry. statement read.

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is deliberately false and malicious, and while we have continued to put on a brave face, as many of you may relate, I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in the age Digital today, press fabrications are reused as true worldwide … "he continued.

He added: "For these select media, this is a game, and one that we have not been willing to play from the beginning. I have been a silent witness to your private suffering for far too long. Going back and doing nothing would be contrary to everything I do. we believe … We will not and cannot believe in a world where there is no responsibility for this. "