BREAKING: Atlanta Housewife Kenya & Marc Split AGAN !!

Kenya Moore and her estranged husband Dal Daly have separated again, MTO News found out.

The couple officially separated last year, but since a few months ago, the two had reconciled. And Atlanta Housewife fans were praying that Kenya's marriage could be saved.

Now, unfortunately, it seems that Marc and Kenya have parted ways again, MTO News is listening.

As we know?

Well, a person who knows Marc told MTO News that Marc decided to take refuge in New York City during the coronavirus quarantine, while his wife and daughter Brooklyn are alone in Atlanta.

And we got confirmation of that report, from Kenya Moore herself.

Yesterday, Kenya posted a video showing her and Brooklyn quarantined in Atlanta. In the video, Brooklyn asks about her father, and Kenya tells her that she is "in New York."

Watch:

Here is Kenya announcing on WWHL that they got back together and working on things just a few weeks ago. Kenya explains her situation to Andy Cohen: