Brazil's health system will collapse in April: Health Minister | News

Brazil's health system will enter a state of collapse in late April, the country's health minister said on Friday, with coronavirus cases reaching a plateau in July and hopefully falling rapidly in September.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Sao Paulo is at the beginning of the coronavirus whirlwind, and that cases should jump there next week.

Brazil has become one of the centers of the coronavirus crisis in South America. The country has 691 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths as of March 20, according to local media.

Hospital shortage

Brazil declared a state of emergency on Friday, releasing funds for the federal government to fight a coronavirus crisis that has affected the popularity of the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Senate passed a measure allowing the government to give up fiscal targets this year, and senators vote remotely after two of them tested positive for the virus that causes respiratory disease COVID-19.

Bolsonaro faces criticism as he seeks to balance major public health concerns with protecting Brazil's long-suffering economy. The pandemic poses serious political risks for the populist, who initially called it "fantasy,quot;.

In comments to reporters on Friday, he criticized state governors for taking "extreme measures,quot; that hurt the economy.

Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria said a state public emergency would take effect on Saturday, with the aim of allowing the government to better fight the virus. All parks and non-essential public services will be closed until the end of April.

Doria defended the movement and criticized Bolsonaro.

"We are doing what he is not doing," Doria said. "And when he does it, he does it wrong."

Bolsonaro government approval fell to a record low this week, according to the XP Investimentos survey released on Friday. Only 30 percent of respondents rated their management as "good,quot; or "excellent," compared to 36 percent who rated it as "bad,quot; or "horrible."

A record 17 percent said the Bolsonaro government is to blame for the current economic situation, as the blame of the three previous administrations slowly evaporates, the survey showed.

Many Brazilians have been touching pots and pans in their homes every night in a traditional protest against Bolsonaro, who ignored medical advice to meet with crowds of supporters on Sunday despite several attendees being diagnosed with the virus.

Bolsonaro's press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the virus, as well as several others who were part of a delegation to the United States earlier this month.

Wajngarten was photographed with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump initially rejected the coronavirus test, but has since tested negative, according to White House doctors. Bolsonaro also said he tested negative.