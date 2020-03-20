Brad Paisley Duo Fans With Carrie Underwood And Tim McGraw During Home Concert

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Offering entertainment as people practice social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the singer from & # 39; Old Alabama & # 39; He also joins Chris Young during his live show.

Up News Info –

Brad PaisleyThe live concert from his home became a star affair on Thursday night (March 19) when his friends joined. Carrie Underwood Y Tim McGraw.

The country superstar solicited fans for song requests via text message before launching the viral show, which also featured his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, as his roadie.

%MINIFYHTML79a2fd9c241990a1ec593dcc1dc9f2b811% %MINIFYHTML79a2fd9c241990a1ec593dcc1dc9f2b812%

<br />

And after performing hits like "Mud on the Tires" and "Old Alabama," Brad joined Brad, who jumped into a video chat for "Remind Me," while McGraw joined in on the fun for a performance of George Strait"Firefighter".

<br />

Chris Young He also joined Paisley via chat to sing "I'm Still a Guy," and was so excited by the home concert initiative that he promised fans that he would host a similar live concert "very soon."

<br />

Brad and his friends weren't the only country stars who gathered for self-isolating viral performances on Thursday night. Willie Nelson renewed their canceled Luck Reunion festival as an online event and guest artists like Jewel kilcher, Lucinda Williams, Margo PriceY Nathaniel Rateliff to offer performances from home.