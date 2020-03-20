Box office reports paused by Comscore due to exhibition shutdown: Coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML267ad6014818578b7c103cf51832c3a411% %MINIFYHTML267ad6014818578b7c103cf51832c3a412%

This was inevitable due to news last night that Disney was suspending global box office reporting for the time being: Comscore, the B.O. The reporting and data crossing agency for exhibitors and distributors is no longer issuing a North American Top 10, global chart, or commentary on the weekends, while theaters are closed.

Essentially, if a major studio, especially the one with the # 1 movie, doesn't report, you can't put the table together, not to mention gross earnings are drastically low, that is. Ahead Last night it raised $ 33.2K, -46% ending its national total before its home launch at $ 61.55M.

Last night there were still 233 theaters that played in the United States / Canada, but we'll see who challenges him over the weekend. Hopefully the retro Drive-Ins that have been presenting the best numbers out of the few that have been open.

Comscore Senior Media analyst Paul Dergarabedian was trying to remember the last time the box office nearly closed, and it was the Monday after the Northridge, CA earthquake in 1994 on January 17, 1994. It was then a year in his career working at the box office analysis company Exhibitor Relations Co., and was unable to enter the company's Robertson Blvd. offices in Beverly Hills (located in the Pacific Theater building).

“The gentleman who ran the company, John Krier, sneaked me into the building so I could fax the box office estimates to the press and industry. Philadelphia It was the number 1 movie that weekend and no one in Southern California would go to the movies that day given the sheer size of the situation and, as I recall, and the building was closed for security reasons. My boss sneaked me past the security guard to pass the locker sheets through the fax machine to our industry and put pressure on customers, ”Dergarabedian tells Deadline.

“Today what everyone focuses on is solidarity and being for each other. While the numbers don't come out as usual saddens us all in the industry, once theaters and restaurants are back online, and everyday activities are back to normal, people will embrace those experiences and the movie again. theater will be a big part of that, "adds Dergarabedian.

Below is Comscore's note to the media today:

Dear Colleagues, Due to this unprecedented situation, Comscore will temporarily suspend our usual North American Top 10 Sundays estimates, global picture and comments. As always, Paul Dergarabedian will be available for any questions you may have on this matter over the weekend and in the coming weeks. We will update the status of study reports on Monday.

Please be safe and well,

The Comscore Movies team