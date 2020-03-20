Bowling or poker, anyone? – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4e824192f609fd79d00fbef96a59525c11% %MINIFYHTML4e824192f609fd79d00fbef96a59525c12%

Sports networks dealing with widespread cancellations and postponements not just of games, but of entire seasons used last week to frantically prepare shows that rely heavily on new or expanded studio talk shows, broadcasts of previous clashes, and library content , if you are lucky enough to have to have it. Networks and leagues said they are engaged in discussions about streaming rights to old games and developing new programming for this coronavirus moment, but how they will archive the broadcast time is extremely fluid.

Take Tennis Channel, which on Thursday announced a live studio program every day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (with replays of 8 pm and 11 pm) starting Monday, and broadcasts of 2019 matches and tournaments on the slot machines where the 2020 should be. Tennis was an omen when the 2020 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, CA, It was one of the first sports events to close this month. That was March 8, and those who knew it knew it was the fifth most important tennis event in the world.

%MINIFYHTML4e824192f609fd79d00fbef96a59525c13% %MINIFYHTML4e824192f609fd79d00fbef96a59525c14% Related story %MINIFYHTML4e824192f609fd79d00fbef96a59525c15% %MINIFYHTML4e824192f609fd79d00fbef96a59525c16% Coronavirus: What are Sky, BT, Canal Plus, and other broadcasters doing for sports subscribers as film and television SVODs mobilize?

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Charles Baus / Csm / Shutterstock



"Indian Wells was the first major sporting event in the United States to be canceled, and people everywhere noticed it," said Tennis Channel spokesman Eric Abner.

Initially, the channel developed a new live show that will run for five days from the 1-2 PM anchor replays of the 2019 Paribas Open, and featured 60 hours of live matches from the ATP Challenger event in Phoenix, a sort of minor league that normally wouldn't go on the air. So that was also canceled.

His new plan, built around that three-hour extended edition of Tennis Channel Live, "It will serve as a central platform for tennis news and conversation with updates from sports leaders, social media interaction with players and fans, and other current information during this unprecedented shutdown," the network said. The show will have two presenters in its Los Angeles studio and two at home, and will explore five themes over five weeks: the greatest of all time, history, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and US tennis. USA

Abner said the channel's multi-year deals with men's and women's tours give him the right to rebroadcast most tournaments the following year.

Similarly, Golf Channel relies on streams / streams from the previous year's tournaments, its original schedule file and golf instructions, plus more studio interview episodes. Feherty. Host David Feherty spoke last week to basketball Hall of Fame member Bobby Knight, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry, Bill Russell, and Doc Rivers. PGA Tour – The Cut, features golfers Hale Irwin and Tyler McCumber and updates to the PGA Tour schedule. And the channel has been broadcasting the 2018 PGA Tour Valspar Championship and the LPGA Founders Cup and the Volvik Championship in place of the 2020 events.

This will be the model for the short term through early April, a Golf Channel spokesperson said. Fortunately, the 2020 edition of the annual Ace Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge, which will air on Sunday, finished filming in Hawaii on February 1.

The channel is owned by NBCUniversal, and NBC Sports / Golf Channel has the rights to re-air all PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events as the exclusive cable for both. The network and tours decide together which events make the most sense on air and when.

At Fox, it's a smooth situation with multiple updates every day. Fox just brought two live shows on Fox Sports 1 this week: The pack Y Undisputed. She broadcast the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Finals this week plus a live Q&A with superstar Carli Lloyd. You will still have some live sports without WWE fans and spectators Slap (in an empty arena) to professional bowling, NASCAR iRacing announced on Thursday and horse racing announced on Friday. Fox Sports can also draw on a permanent programming library of MLB, NASCAR, the Premier Boxing Championship, college basketball, college football, and XFL (by Vince McMahon), along with documentaries and docuseries such as Increase.

ESPN's Burke Magnus, EVP Programming Acquisitions and Scheduling, was one of the few executives to speak about the insanity, and he did so in a blog post this week. The sports media giant is taking advantage of a mix of Sports Center, talk shows, documentaries, and potentially pre-scheduled original programming.

"Thursday, March 12, 2020 is a day that none of us will soon forget," he wrote. "Following the NBA's decision to suspend play the night before, many leagues and properties had to make really challenging decisions about their seasons or events. As those decisions were made, the after-effects began to unravel ESPN's programming schedule on our networks and we had to adjust accordingly. "

"We have two simultaneous objectives," he added. "One is the immediate future in terms of how we can be as relevant as possible through news and live studio programming to frame sports fans the impact these unprecedented circumstances are having on the world of sports." Since this week is the start of the NFL league calendar and free agency, we have developed our schedules to make that an important topic of conversation. "

Goal Two "aims to look ahead to entertain fans through fun and compelling archival content and / or stunt and theme event programming that will provide fun at a time when there are virtually no other sports in I live to see. "

"We need to replicate that dynamic 24 hours a day, seven days a week on multiple networks," he said (hint of hysteria there?). "That is what we have in front of us in terms of long-term planning."

Magnus noted that rebroadcasting full game submissions “is not a right that we or other media companies typically have available to us at all times. Each of these circumstances requires individual conversations with the specific league or property to determine what is possible, "and the network is exploring that for events and content where it no longer has broadcast rights.

"The lines of communication have been constantly opened between ESPN and our league partners," he said.

An NBA official said the league is discussing a variety of content plans for this hiatus with its streaming partners. While the plans will likely include the broadcast of classic games, they are also looking for ways to be creative through the development of additional programming opportunities. There are a lot of moving parts at the moment, the official said.

An MLB official said the league owns the rights to the past game library and is taking the approach to make our content available to our partners.

A spokesperson for the Fox Sports RSN, which is owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group and covers the entire country, said the leagues approved the broadcast of archived games and waived license fees. Each league also offers classic games and events including World Series games, finals, and all-star games. The RSNs have the rights to 42 MLB, NBA and NHL teams, 45 including YES and Marquee. They are working with team and league partners to expand options for April and beyond.

Meanwhile, the networks have started streaming classic games from this season and preview professional, college, and high school library seasons, as well as professional bowling and World Poker Tour programming. They are exploring shared programming initiatives with other Sinclair entities like Stadium and Tennis Channel.

Matt York / AP / Shutterstock



Notable examples of classic games and concepts include Opening Day on Opening Day: On what would have been MLB's opening day on March 26, Fox Sports Wisconsin is repeating the Brewers' opening day victory for Milwaukee 2019 (which dramatically ended with center fielder Lorenzo Cain jumping to steal a home run). Fox Sports North (Minnesota Twins) and Fox Sports Arizona (Arizona Diamondbacks) will also display last year's opening game.

Fox Sports Tennessee will showcase the first double-double of the career of Memphis Grizzlies rookie star Ja Morant. Fox Sports Carolinas will broadcast the Carolina Hurricanes victory on February 22 with emergency substitute goalkeeper David Ayers online. SportsTime Ohio will showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers championship celebration and parade beginning in 2016.

Fox Sports Prime Ticket over multiple nights will show the Clippers' wins earlier this season against the same opponent they were scheduled to play that night; For example, tonight the Clippers were slated to play Phoenix, and Prime Ticket showed the Clippers' win against Phoenix since December. 17. Fox Sports Wisconsin broadcast Marquette Madness all day during the first two games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament from March 19 to 20.

In New York, YES Network aired Knicks vs. Nets on October 25, 2019 (Kyrie Irving: 26 points) on Thursday, and Bulls vs. Nets from January 31, 2020 (Irving: 54 points) on Friday.

“Until games resume, we will evaluate our scheduling options. Meanwhile, we will continue to broadcast simultaneously Michael Kay's show while leveraging our extensive award-winning original programming library, "YES said in a statement.

Amy Loesch, SVP Marketing at digital company FloSports, said the platform, which started with wrestling and track, but now has a variety of vertical events, is based on its original programming, studio shows and podcasting, taking its daily fight podcast.

FloSports has more than 300,000 active subscribers. Loesch said he will release three new feature films starting with the recently completed documentary. Bad cut, about weight cutting in fight and fight. He has two other documentaries in the post-production final stages.

He's planning a tour of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart's house. You can organize your own live events in wrestling, wrestling and dirt track racing. And it's packing files from past events.

"Each network has a different library and a different set of resources," said one sports media executive. They hope that the general public will stay "as long as the content is good and relevant."