Bored Ellen DeGeneres jealous of John Legend because of this during quarantine

The presenter of & # 39; Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; Call your famous friends, including hit maker & # 39; All of Me & # 39; and his wife Chrissy Teigen, before realizing that it would have been better if he had had children at home right now.

Ellen Degeneres wants to have children now more than ever. Just a few days into the self-isolation caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the host of & # 39;The Ellen DeGeneres Show"He tried to rid himself of boredom by calling several famous friends, and he couldn't help but express his envy at John Legend.

In an Instagram video uploaded on Wednesday, March 18, the 62-year-old man could be seen lying on a sofa while talking to John on the phone. "Hey, who is this?" John said when he answered his call. "It's Ellen," she replied. When asked "What is going on?" he admitted that he couldn't do much before putting his wife Chrissy Teigen On the line.

Apparently Chrissy has also done "nothing" other than being "with the kids." Her son Miles Theodore Stephens stepped in, greeting with a simple "hello." Miles's voice prompted Ellen to say as she let out a big sigh, "So you have children? I wish I had children right now." She added: "I am so bored." According to her, John stated, "Yes, we are also bored." Chrissy also confirmed, "We are super bored."

Wrapping up the call, Ellen said to John and Chrissy, "I just wanted to call you and say hi. Bye." Emphasizing that she was jealous of the powerful couple, the wife of Portia de Rossi He captioned the post, "It looks like things are fine at @JohnLegend and @ ChrissyTeigen's house."

John and Chrissy were not the only A-listers the comedian called out of boredom. She also approached Maroon 5 Leader Adam Levine wish you a happy 41st birthday. "I'm just sitting enjoying my wonderful family … and uh, not much more than that," the "Payphone" singer told him when asked what he had been doing.

Ellen has also shared images from her brief phone call with Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel. Checking out what the married couple was doing in their self-isolation, he got the same answer: "Nothing." Just before Justin hung up, he said to Ellen, "Okay, call me in an hour." For the particular post, Ellen wrote in the caption: "Great encounter with my friend @JustinTimberlake and his wife @JessicaBiel."