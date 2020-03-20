Boost for virus treatment: Trump urges regulators to speed up cures | News

%MINIFYHTML22092d3c49cf1ce1ad218f0a56303c0e11% %MINIFYHTML22092d3c49cf1ce1ad218f0a56303c0e12%

President Donald Trump urged a federal emergency agency to approve an antimalarial drug to treat the more than 10,000 cases in the United States where around 150 people died.

But regulators say the drug still can't treat COVID-19.

Hospitals across the country are still struggling to get enough medical supplies, and critics of Trump say the president should have acted much sooner.

Al Jazeera White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.