Boosie Badazz pays the woman $ 25 to get naked on Instagram Live

In a clip from the live session, rap star Baton Rougen, 37, sang & # 39; Quarantine T *** and Day & # 39; when an unidentified woman showed her breasts.

Not even the coronavirus can stop Boosie Badazz (Lil boosie) to get the entertainment you want. The Baton Rouge icon caught people's attention after his recent Instagram Live session in which he got a woman to strip for nothing in cash.

In one of the clips from the live stream on Friday, March 20, the 37-year-old star sang "Quarantine T *** y Day" when an unidentified woman showed her breasts. That was not the only woman who showed her breasts.

Apparently that only gave him crazier ideas since later in the live session, Bossie asked his followers to undress for him. "Put your full lips alive and I'll give you a thousand dollars," he offered. Surprisingly, someone accepted the offer and undressed for Boosie.

The rapper then asked the woman's cashapp to send him the money. However, instead of the promised $ 1,000, he only planned to transfer $ 25 to him.

Other than that, the clips of the broadcast went viral with many internet users talking about how funny Boosie was. "All of you live, a raw booty ** naked just for Boosie to give you $ 25," one tweeted. Someone else added: "B **** is really here showing Boosie t **** es and p *** y for $ 25."

Another comment read: "depreciation in p *** y is worse than in a new car." Another also judged the women, writing, "Shawty was nude showing boobs and lips in Boosie IG live for $ 25 …".

This is not the first time that Boosie has made headlines on her Instagram Live. Prior to this, he was enraged in the middle of an Instagram Live broadcast when someone shot him a query about his former collaborator. Webbie.

"Don't ask me about not Webbie," said the Baton Rouge native during the Live on Tuesday, March 17. "Do you see me with f *** on 'Webbie? Do you see me dating Webbie? Well, don't' don't ask me about any shit on Webbie."

In the past, Boosie and Webbie made good music together when they were both basic in Trill Entertainment's impression. They ruled the south with incredible collaborations, including "Ghetto Stories" and "Gangsta Musik" in 2003, "Trill Entertainment Presents: Survival of the Fittest" in 2007 and 2010 "Trill Entertainment Presents: All or Nothing". However, they suddenly stopped collaborating, leading fans to think they were getting stronger for a few reasons.