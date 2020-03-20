Home Entertainment Boosie Badazz Offers Discount Verses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Boosie Badazz Offers Discount Verses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bradley Lamb
Boosie Badazz does offer people a chance to get a verse from him for half the price, and says the offer will last until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

"Corona got an n * gga in the house. Half the verses until the crown is over, fuck that. Let's get it," says Boosie. "Press the number on the disc. You try to hit me, halfway through muthaf * ckin 'verses, until the crown is over."

