Boosie Badazz Offers Discount Verses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Boosie Badazz does offer people a chance to get a verse from him for half the price, and says the offer will last until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

"Corona got an n * gga in the house. Half the verses until the crown is over, fuck that. Let's get it," says Boosie. "Press the number on the disc. You try to hit me, halfway through muthaf * ckin 'verses, until the crown is over."

Boosie didn't share what his rates were for a verse, but we're pretty sure his inbox was flooded with would-be rappers.

The rapper made headlines recently after criticizing Dwyane Wade's decision to allow daughter Zaya's transition.

"I have to say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you went too far, honey," Boosie said at the time. "That's a man. A 12-year-old boy. At 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They haven't figured it out yet. He may know a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love. from her. But his cock is gone, how is he going, like, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. "

The Internet told him to take care of his affairs.