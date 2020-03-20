Boardroom changes at Charlton when Matt Southall and Jonathan Heller are eliminated Football News





Charlton Athletic's majority shareholder, Tahnoon Nimer, has made two changes to the club's board of directors

The Charlton boardroom dispute has escalated with the removal of Matt Southall and Jonathan Heller from the club board.

On Thursday Southall attended a board meeting with majority owner Tahnoon Nimer and Heller at which Southall said Nimer made a failed attempt to attract new board members.

But on Friday morning, a club statement said East Street Investments, which bought the club in January, had removed Southall and Heller from their board positions and replaced them with Cladiu Florica and Marian Mihail.

Nimer said: "I am pleased to be able to appoint Claudiu and Marian to the council so that Charlton can move forward.

"It has been a difficult few weeks for everyone involved in the football club and this is a positive step in the right direction."

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer told the club that the money available to pay him and his players could run out in early December.

"Our priority now is to stabilize the football club's short-term future amid the COVID-19 crisis and work with the EFL to lift the club's transfer embargo to demonstrate our long-term commitment to Charlton Athletic."

Charlton is backed by Nimer's Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC, which is the majority shareholder of East Street Investments (ESI) that completed the purchase of the club in January.

Southall and Nimer have been involved in a public dispute over finances at the club since Southall issued a statement on Nimer in early March.

Charlton is under a transfer embargo after failing to provide evidence of how the club can be funded until June 2021.

