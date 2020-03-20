Blind artist Brendan Patrick from Ferndale Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit, MI (Up News Info Detroit) – Blind artist Brendan Patrick from Ferndale Michigan

Brenden Patrick – Being a blind artist, I produce what I can, whatever it is.

I have not always been blind, I lost my vision when I was 26 years old due to complications with cystic fibrosis that I also have. I now have diabetes, glaucoma, and I also wear leg braces.

I've always been a stranger … when I was growing up I didn't have that many friends and I can remember my earliest memories that my sketchbook was my best friend.

Art has always been a kind of defense mechanism for me, and it has definitely been my therapy to help me overcome my difficult situations.

People always come up to me and tell me that my art is very inspiring, and you know that is not really my intention, it was me doing it myself.

My message is more, don't give up, you just need to adjust to the tools you have and how to use them. You may have to approach things differently, but it's still just a matter of using those tools.

