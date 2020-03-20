Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, closes the criticism of her Instagram post: "Get off my page"

WENN / Avalon

The 66-year-old fashion designer tries to make people laugh with her 'cheesy joke', but an internet troll sarcastically tells her to 'disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a while & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Not everyone appreciates Tina Knowles& # 39; attempt to lighten the mood in the midst of uncertain times of the coronavirus crisis. The mother of Beyonce Knowles Y Solange Knowles He recently took to his Instagram account to try to make people laugh with his "cheesy joke", but one person in particular criticized the fashion designer.

"Girl, take them and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a while," said the person sarcastically in Tina's video that was uploaded on Thursday, March 19. "We don't need this now."

%MINIFYHTML3ed12fac062654d4e24ffc3c062bb7d711% %MINIFYHTML3ed12fac062654d4e24ffc3c062bb7d712%

But Tina did not despise herself. She quickly applauded the enemy, saying, "First of all, I'm not a girl. Try to evoke a little respect." She added: "And secondly, if you don't need it, get off my page and go where you like what you see. With love."

<br />

In that Instagram video, Tina made a joke: "Why was a man still being hit by a bicycle every day? Because he was caught in a vicious circle." She added with a smile, "Vicious cycle … bike. You get it."

She explained her intention in the caption, "Corny Joke time. I know it's cheesy, but even if you laugh a little, it's worth it right now, we should keep our sense of humor and stay together, love them all safe. "

However, some people were distracted by his face as he looked so stiff, prompting speculation that he recently got under the knife for a facelift. Earlier in the video, Tina claimed that she hadn't been seen much on Instagram lately because she was recovering from "serious knee surgery," but people didn't buy her.

"He was recovering from that facelift, don't lie," said one vicious person. "Mom Tina shouldn't have mentioned 'knee surgery' because her face looks completely different …", another reacted to the 66-year-old businesswoman's statement. A third person commented, "I thought he was going to say that he was recovering from a serious facelift procedure."

Tina has not responded to face lift speculation.