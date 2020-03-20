Ben Roethlisberger promises to return better than ever and adds: & # 39; I am not overweight & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLd4dafde5bec2d1f8ce15b0c2c3115daa11% %MINIFYHTMLd4dafde5bec2d1f8ce15b0c2c3115daa12%

Ben Roethlisberger "has no doubts,quot; that he can return to his best form for the Pittsburgh Steelers after undergoing elbow surgery, adding that he feels better than he has in years.

The 38-year-old quarterback had three flexor tendons redesigned in September after being restricted to two appearances in the 2019 NFL season. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges stifled a thriving defense thanks to Mason Rudolph's spotty quarterback game and the Steelers went 8-8 without the two-time Super Bowl winner.

Big Ben's health is therefore a high priority for 2020, but he is not concerned about his recovery.

"I have no doubt that I will be able to come back and play well, none," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I have complete confidence in that.

"I'm pitching painless for the first time in years. Some games, I'd have a little pain. Some games, I'd have a lot of pain. But in the New England game and the Seattle game, it had to be too much.

"To be able to throw without pain now? That feels good. It's a nice feeling. I know I'm not getting younger, but I feel younger because I don't have any pain."

"There is pressure, but I push myself more. As much as the fans and my teammates love me, I want to be even further. I saw last season what this team is capable of doing. I am pushing myself to come back better than ever."

Roethlisberger started pitching again last month and is gradually increasing in intensity.

He also laughed at concerns about his physique after recent appearances in a Steelers team video and at a college basketball game drew some interesting criticism.

"I have heard people say that I am fat, and that leaves me speechless," she said. "I'm lighter and in better shape than I have been in the past two years. I haven't stopped exercising. I don't normally train in the off-season, but I've been doing everything five days a week with my coach. Cardio twice a week Legs twice a week Upper body twice a week.

"I think it's my beard that makes me look heavier. I must be five pounds on that, I know. But I'm not overweight."